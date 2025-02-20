Marc Brys Stands His Ground Amidst FECAFOOT Controversy

February 20, 2025 Leave a comment

CameroonOnline.org | Following a strongly worded media release from the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), which criticized the Indomitable Lions’ head coach for what they deemed an irreverent attitude, Brys’ agent has now stepped forward to address the growing tensions.

The dispute escalated after FECAFOOT officials met with the Minister of Sports to express their dissatisfaction with the Belgian coach. During a subsequent press conference, key federation figures Nkou Mvondo and Céline Eko outlined 18 specific grievances against Brys. They demanded that he adjust his approach and align better with the federation’s expectations. Should he fail to do so, they warned, disciplinary measures would follow.

However, Brys’ agent, Ivo Chi, has now challenged FECAFOOT’s stance, asserting that his client is not under contract with the federation at all.

“I negotiated the coach’s contract directly with the Minister of Sports, who is his official contractual partner. His designated role is head coach of the Cameroon national team. In the copies of the contract that I possess, signed by both parties, there is no mention of FECAFOOT as a contractual partner,” Chi stated, as quoted by local media, including AllezlesLions.

This revelation could further inflame the ongoing dispute, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to the situation. With just weeks to go before the next national team gathering, the rift between FECAFOOT and Marc Brys remains unresolved, casting doubt over the future of the Indomitable Lions’ coaching setup.

As tensions continue to mount, all eyes will be on both FECAFOOT and the Cameroonian government to see how this high-stakes standoff unfolds.

Check Also

L’agent de Marc Brys défie la Fecafoot

Africa Top Sports | Marc Brys n’a pas choisi la voie du silence. Au lendemain …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved