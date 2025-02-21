Eto’o claims victory in ethics breach case

Share Facebook

BBC | Lawyers for Samuel Eto’o say a ruling that led to the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) being fined $200,000 for an ethics breach has been quashed on appeal.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) opened an investigation into Eto’o’s conduct in August 2023 after receiving “written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders”.

In July last year, a disciplinary panel organised by African football’s governing body found that the 43-year-old had “seriously violated the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship”, external of Caf by signing a contract to be an ambassador for betting company 1XBET.

But Eto’o’s lawyers now claim to have successfully argued that only Caf’s independent ethics committee has jurisdiction over such cases.

1XBET sponsors the top two divisions of men’s professional football in Cameroon and both the men’s and women’s international sides, while the regulations of Fifa, football’s global governing body, state that people bound by its code are not allowed any involvement in betting related to football.

Caf has so far declined to comment on the appeal.

Match-fixing allegations and elections

At the time of the original verdict, Eto’o was also under investigation for alleged match-fixing, but Caf’s disciplinary panel ruled that “as it stands, there is insufficient proof”.

Eto’o has always denied the claim.

Now, in a letter, external posted on social media, his lawyers claim that, in reaching its decision, Caf’s appeal committee took into account the fact that Fecafoot is carrying out its own ethics investigation.

The letter also references pending proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), with reports suggesting that Eto’o is appealing to Cas to ensure he is free to run for a place on Caf’s executive committee in elections next month.

Current Caf president Patrice Motsepe is standing unopposed for a second four-year term, but the possible election of four-time African Footballer of the Year Eto’o to a position of power within the organisation has the potential to steal the headlines.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker has been in charge of Fecafoot since December 2021 but has seen his tenure mired in controversy.

Last September he received a six-match ban from attending Cameroon games while one former international team-mate described him as a “dictator” for his handling of the appointment of Indomitable Lions head coach Marc Brys.