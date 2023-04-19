Niat Njifenji, the 88-year-old outgoing President of the Senate re-elected

Share Facebook

Marcel Niat Njifenji, the 88-year-old outgoing President of the Senate of Cameroon, was re-elected on Wednesday. In a vote held at the Yaoundé Congress Palace, the senator from the Western region secured 97 votes. As per the Cameroonian Constitution, the President of the Senate would serve as an interim leader in case of a definitive vacancy in the presidency. Njifenji, a former Deputy Prime Minister, is supported by Aboubakary Abdoulaye, the first vice-president of the Senate. Both have held their positions since 2013 when the upper house of the Cameroonian Parliament was established.