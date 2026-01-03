“No Mercy”: Bafana Bafana Pre-Game Press Conference Recap Ahead of Cameroon Clash

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The stakes couldn’t be higher as Bafana Bafana prepares to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the AFCON Round of 16. The narrative is thick with history, specifically revolving around South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, who famously led Cameroon to the title in 2017 only to be sacked months later.

In a fiery media briefing ahead of the clash in Morocco, both Broos and midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena made one thing clear: South Africa is not planning on going home anytime soon.

Here are the key takeaways from the Bafana Bafana camp.

1. Broos on Cameroon: “No Hard Feelings, But No Mercy”

Naturally, the press room buzzed with questions about “revenge.” Eight years ago, Broos delivered a trophy to Cameroon, yet was let go shortly after. When asked if this match was personal, the Belgian tactician was pragmatic but ruthless.

“I don’t have hard feelings… But no mercy tomorrow. You can be sure. No mercy tomorrow. I have to win that game. That’s all that counts.”

Broos insisted that his motivation stems purely from his duty as the South African coach, not from a desire to settle old scores with his former employers.

2. “We Packed Clothes for the Final”

Teboho Mokoena, speaking on behalf of the players, exuded quiet confidence. Despite a rocky group stage, the mental state of the camp is resolute. When asked about the pressure of a knockout game, Mokoena dropped the quote of the day:

“We can’t suffer defeats anymore because if we lose now, we go home. And we are not planning to go home because we packed enough clothes for till the final.”

Mokoena also revealed an emotional layer to the squad’s motivation: they believe this will be Hugo Broos’s last AFCON with the team. The players are determined to give him a “beautiful send-off” in the form of the AFCON trophy.

3. A “Different” South Africa is Coming

Broos was candid about the team’s performance in the group stages, admitting that they expected more from themselves. He noted that perhaps complacency had set in after a long run of good results.

However, he issued a warning to Cameroon: the Bafana Bafana that will step onto the pitch for the Round of 16 will not be the same team fans saw last week.

“What I saw the last week on training was totally different… I’m sure of it, that tomorrow you will see another South Africa than you saw in the group stages.”

4. African Coaches and Leadership

Broos also touched on the rising stock of local African coaches, noting that while he was the last foreign coach to win the tournament (2017), local coaches are proving their mettle. He urged federations to have patience, stating, “You’re never a prophet in your own land,” highlighting the unfair pressure often placed on homegrown managers compared to their European counterparts.

Regarding on-field leadership, Mokoena emphasized that the team doesn’t rely on a single voice. With club captains from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the squad, the dressing room is full of leaders ready to guide the younger players.

5. Logistical Frustrations

It wouldn’t be a major tournament without some logistical headaches. Broos expressed frustration regarding the training facilities in Morocco. He revealed that the team loses nearly 90 minutes in travel time just to get to training pitches, a sharp contrast to his experiences in Gabon and Ivory Coast.

“I’m not happy with that,” Broos admitted, though he was quick to say it won’t be an excuse for the match.

The Verdict

The mood in the South African camp is a blend of frustration regarding logistics, honesty about past performances, and absolute determination for the future.

With a coach who knows the opponent inside out and a squad that has “packed for the final,” tomorrow’s clash promises to be a thriller. As Broos said: No Mercy.