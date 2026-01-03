Che Malone Fondo: Writing His Own Chapter with the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

Five years ago, Che Malone Fondo was a reminder of football’s quiet grind; chasing dreams on modest pitches in Cameroon’s lower tiers, far from the bright lights of continental football.

Today, at 26, he stands on Africa’s grandest stage, wearing the colors of the Indomitable Lions at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, determined to write his own chapter in Cameroon’s rich football history.

A move to home side Coton Sport de Garoua marked the first decisive step in his journey, one that opened the door to top-level football and set him on a path of steady rise.

Now, in 2025, at the age of 26, Malone has reached the summit of African football, making his debut for the Indomitable Lions at the biggest stage on the continent — the AFCON, an achievement he describes as nothing short of a dream realized.

“This is a dream come true for me. These are the things I dreamt of as a child, and now I have started living them,” Malone told CAFOnline.

The defender, who currently plies his trade with USM Alger, made his AFCON debut in Cameroon’s opening match against Gabon in Morocco, a narrow 1-0 victory that set the tone for the Indomitable Lions’ campaign.

Calm, composed and commanding, Malone delivered a performance that belied his newcomer status.

That display earned him a second start, this time against defending champions Côte d’Ivoire. The 1-1 draw was fiercely contested, but once again Malone rose to the occasion, holding his own against elite opposition.

“I was very surprised when I was told that I would start the game. But, it was part of my objectives when I came in. I didn’t come to escort others but I came here to work in training and try to win a position to play. I knew I had to do my best and when given the chance, I wanted to show my best,” says Malone.

For Malone, representing Cameroon at the AFCON is both an honor and a responsibility, one he carries with humility.

“It has been a great feeling because I always wished to represent my country and doing so at this stage is humbling. I knew the call would come in at the right time and I want to thank the coach for believing in me and seeing the work that I was doing at club level. For me, this is not a small feat to play for Cameroon at the Cup of Nations,” Malone states.

His journey has been shaped by steady progression and resilience. At Coton Sport, Malone grew into leadership, captaining the side for two seasons before earning a move to Simba SC in Tanzania.

There, he tasted continental football regularly and became a key figure in Simba’s historic run to the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final last season.

That consistency opened the door to North Africa and a move to Algeria, another step forward in a career defined by discipline and determination.

“I come from a humble background, but I never gave up,” Malone reflects. “Hard work, discipline and belief brought me here. Discipline has been the most important thing — without it, I wouldn’t be halfway through this journey. This is not the end; it’s the beginning of something new.”

Inspired by Cameroonian legends such as Rigobert Song and, more personally, Nicolas Nkoulou, Malone is keen to honor the past while shaping his own legacy. His choice of jersey number is symbolic.

“Nkoulou inspired me greatly, and that’s why I chose number three, the number he wore when Cameroon won AFCON in 2017. Wearing it motivates me, but it also reminds me to build my own path so the next player who wears it is inspired too.”

As Cameroon set their sights on the Round of 16 clash against South Africa in Rabat, Malone knows the stakes are rising and so is his responsibility.

“Our objective is to win the title, but we must go step by step. From now on, every match is a final. Finals are not played — they are won,” he says with conviction. “I believe in this team and in our collective strength.”

For Che Malone Fondo, AFCON 2025 is more than a tournament. It is the continuation of a journey defined by belief, resilience and ambition, and the opening pages of a story he intends to write in bold letters with the Indomitable Lions.

Souce: CAFonline