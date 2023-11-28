Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu Narrowly Escapes Death in Cameroon

Share Facebook

naija247news | Famous Nigerian Actor Sylvester Madu, also known as Shina Rambo, escaped death in Cameroon on Saturday, while four other people reportedly lost their lives.

The Nollywood actor Sylvester relocated to Bamenda, Cameroon, on November 23, 2023, to work on a film project.

Confirming the incident, the film company that invited the actor, in a statement released on Monday, said some unidentified gunmen stormed the drinking spot where Madu was hanging out with a few others around 10 pm on Saturday.

The attack claimed the lives of four people and left over 10 with serious injuries.

“DAMA Films received Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu on 23rd of November 2023, in Bamenda for a movie shoot advocating against hard drug addiction.

“While concluding the movie, we received an invite for a guest appearance at BIG G VIP, located at Mile 3 Nkwen. The snooker championship organised by Big G began at 3 p.m., and everything went well, with fans meeting Sylvester Madu. At 10 p.m., we heard gunshots from outside, and many ran helter-skelter, leading to the deaths of four civilians and over 10 wounded. The police intervened, securing the safety of Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu and dispersing the crowd.

“The police are currently conducting investigations to this effect, as they assured the safety of Sylvester Madu and his subsequent excursion to his country, Nigeria.”