PSG star could snub France to play for Cameroon in AFCON 2024

Hugo Ekitiké could reportedly play for Cameroon instead of France following an invitation from Samuel Eto’o.

Ekitiké moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal from Reims last year. The striker’s impressive breakthrough season convinced the Parisians to make his deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is considered a long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG. However, his performances are yet to earn him an international debut with France.

According to Sports Zone (via GFNF), Ekitiké is now considering switching his international allegiances. The forward will reportedly meet the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o.

Ekitiké hopes to bounce back from his poor start to the season at PSG in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. The young star has played only eight minutes of first-team football this season, struggling to maintain his place in Luis Enrique’s squad.

A move out of PSG could also be on the horizon for Ekitiké, who rejected an offer from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. The Parisians were open to the idea of swapping Ekitiké with Randal Kolo Muani but eventually had to sign the forward on a €95m move.