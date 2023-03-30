Onana Could Return To Cameroon National Team As Replacement A "Disaster," Italian Media Claim

Share Facebook

SempreInter | Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana could be brought back into the Cameroonian national team fold just months after his stormy exit during the World Cup.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that a return to the national team may be on the cards for the 26-year-old Nerazzurri keeper due to his replacement in the team being a “disaster,” although a lot of conciliation would still be needed.

During the World Cup, Onana fell out with the coaching staff of the Cameroonian national team, whilst there were also reports of a rift formed with Cameroonian FA President Samuel Eto’o.

This led to the Inter keeper being dropped from the team, before he left the Cameroon camp in Qatar altogether and then shortly afterwards officially announced his retirement from international football.

In Onana’s absence, things have been far from ideal for Cameroon, as the player who replaced him in the lineup, 30-year-old Devis Epassy has not been in good form, with the Gazzetta characterizing his performances as having been a “disaster.”

This hardly makes it a foregone conclusion that Onana will be back with the national team any time soon, given that he had already announced his retirement, and the issues with the coaching staff as well as the rift with Eto’o still exist.

However, the Gazzetta indicate, the fact that Cameroon have been unable to replace Onana, combined with his fine form at club level could be the impetus needed for Eto’o and the Cameroonian FA to attempt to patch things up with the Inter man.