Paris Lee reportedly obtains Cameroonian nationality

Basket News | New Panathinaikos Athens addition Paris Lee has received a Cameroonian passport as reported by Gazzetta.gr.

Lee will represent the African country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifiers games against Congo and Egypt, via the report.

The 27-year-old point guard is set to miss a few days of Panathinaikos’ preparation for a new season.

Lee was born in Maywood, Illinois, but has never played for the U.S. national teams in any age category.

He last competed for AS Monaco with whom Lee made his EuroLeague debut. In Europe’s top event, Lee averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 7.0 PIR over 36 games.

Monaco made the competition’s playoffs, where they were eliminated by Olympiacos Piraeus. They were also the French LNB finalists, losing 2-3 to LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in the final series.

The Cameroonian national team has recently received a major blow as NBA star Joel Embiid obtained French nationality and reportedly is interested in playing for Les Blues.