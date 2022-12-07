Samuel Eto’o apologises for ‘violent altercation’ with supporter at World Cup in Qatar

Share Facebook

Sky Sports | Samuel Eto’o – the Cameroon FA president – was filmed having his photo taken with fans following Brazil’s win over South Korea on Monday; the 41-year-old then appears to take exception to a comment made by one of the individuals before chasing them; there was then a physical altercation

Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has apologised for what he described as a “violent altercation” at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday night.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the 41-year-old kneeing a man in the head outside Stadium 974 in Doha.

In a statement, Eto’o, who is the Cameroon FA president, said he was provoked by a fan who was “probably” an Algeria supporter as part of an ongoing campaign of harassment following Cameroon’s qualifying win over Algeria in March.