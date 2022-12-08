Share Facebook

Sports Brief | Vincent Aboubakar Visits Former Club FC Porto, Presents Iconic Cameroon Jersey to President

Vincent Aboubakar visited Portugal and former club FC Porto after his World Cup ended

The Cameroon striker scored the winner for the Indomitable Lions in their defeat of Brazil

Aboubakar had a successful tournament, scoring two goals and one assist in three games

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar paid a visit to former club FC Porto, following his World Cup heroics with the Indomitable Lions. The 30-year-old spent six years with the Portuguese giants where he became a cult hero, but left in 2020 to join Besiktas on a permanent deal.

Despite his heroics, Cameroon failed to progress beyond the group stage, SuperSport reported. Aboubakar scored an incredible winner against Brazil in the final Group G game.

Following the Indomitable Lions’ elimination, the lanky forward returned to Portugal to visit his former club and shared a moment with president of Porto. He also met current players of the club.

“Special visit. Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa was visited by Aboubakar who just arrived from the World Cup

,” the club wrote on Twitter.

? Visitas especiais ?

Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa recebeu a visita do Aboubakar acabado de chegar do Mundial ??

? “Ao fim de vários anos, vir aqui de propósito para me entregar esta camisola tem uma valor inestimável.”#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/5KKilZ9nyx — FC Porto (@FCPorto) December 5, 2022

The tweet also included a comment from da Costa: “After several years, coming here on purpose to give me this shirt is invaluable.” Aboubakar paid a glowing tribute to da Costa for playing a key role in his career. “The president is a special person for me, someone who treated me as if I were his son, who marked me for life,” he said. Aboubakar won the Portuguese league twice with FC Porto.

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Aboubakar was in the best form of his life on December 2, as he scored the goal that helped Cameroon beat Brazil in their last group game at the 2022 World Cup.

Although the goal did not help the African nation qualify for the round of 16, beating the mighty Selecao in the World Cup will remain a big achievement for the Indomitable Lions. Interestingly, Cameroon are now the first African nation in history to beat Brazil at the Mundial, which is an impressive and amazing record.