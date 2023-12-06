Samuel Eto’o Convinces Mbappe to Pick Cameroon Over France and Algeria

Share Facebook

Sports Brief | Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has reportedly convinced Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of PSG star, Kylian Mbappe, to play for the Indomitable Lions.

Ethan has the option of playing for either Algeria or France, but it seems the teen sensation is leaning towards his Cameroonian heritage.

Having lost Mbappe to France, Eto’o wants to make sure FECAFOOT does not repeat the same mistake twice, especially with the PSG star becoming a key play for Les Bleus.

According to Fennec Football, the former Barcelona striker made some lofty promises to persuade the young Mbappe to represent Cameroon at senior level.

Eto’o is believed to have proposed the idea of making Ethan an integral member of the Cameroon national team as well as including him in the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 16-year-old Paris Saint Germain midfielder is yet to make an appearance for any of the French national teams after missing the trip to Indonesia for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

He is also yet to make his debut for the first team of PSG this season despite knocking on the doors with some impressive performances at the U19 side. Mbappe has made 12 appearances in the U19 league, scoring three goals and providing two assists, per Transfermarkt.