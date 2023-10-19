Samuel Eto’o makes Rigobert Song decision ahead of AFCON 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Africa Top Sports | Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o has reportedly made his decision over Rigobert Song future as the coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon lost both of the games they played in this October international break respectively against Russia (0-1) and Sadio Mane’s Senegal (0-1).

Since being appointed Indomitable Lions head coach, Song only won 4 of his 16 games in charge with 5 draws and 7 losses.

Read more : Inter Miami boss confirms plan to reunite Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Fans are concerned as Cameroon is among AFCON 2023 favourites but can not honour it’s rank with this current form with some even asking for Song’s sacking.

However, local media CFOOT reports that Samuel Eto’o still has confidence in Rigobert Song.

The FECAFOOT president will not remove his former teammate from his coaching position until the next Africa Cup of Nations at least.

The Indomitable Lions are in AFCON 2023 Group C alongside Gambia, Guinea and Senegal.