Cameroon Calling: Air Algerie Performs Its 1st Flight To Douala

Air Algérie has launched its inaugural flight between Algiers and Douala, connecting North Africa to Cameroon for the first time.

The new air link aims to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between Algeria and Cameroon, facilitating efficient movement of passengers and cargo between the two countries.

Douala is the third city in Sub-Saharan Africa to be added to Air Algérie’s network in the last two months, following flights to Johannesburg and Addis Ababa, with plans to expand further in the region.

Cameroon has welcomed a new connection with North Africa as Air Algérie launched its inaugural flight between Algiers and the coastal city of Douala. The Algerian flag carrier is moving forward with its route development plans by adding new destinations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Welcome to ‘Africa in miniature’

Cameroon is affectionately known as ‘Africa in miniature’ for its diverse geological, linguistic, and cultural background. Air Algérie was welcomed in the Central African country for the first time on October 12 with the traditional water cannon salute.

Reportage de

Canal 2 International Camerounaise pic.twitter.com/8IYwXQw5j6 — Air Algérie Médias Officiel (@medias_air) October 13, 2023

The inaugural flight (AH5670) departed Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport (ALG) at 04:20 and landed at Douala International Airport (DLA) at 08:59 UTC. The four-and-a-half-hour flight was operated with the Boeing 737-800. The new air link was celebrated with a welcoming ceremony attended by the various Algerian and Cameroonian stakeholders.

The return flight (AH5671) departed Douala at 09:32 and arrived in Algiers at 14:09 UTC. This was a special flight in preparation for Air Algérie’s scheduled passenger service, set to be launched on November 30. ALG-DLA flights will be operated three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The importance of the new connection

Cameroon and Algeria have been working on establishing a direct connection for nearly three years. According to the Algerie Press Service, the new route is a result of an agreement signed between the two countries in 2021 and a framework for cooperation in transport and meteorology, signed in May 2023.

The touching down of flight AH5670 marked a significant milestone for the national carrier and both countries, seeking to strengthen their bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in various social and economic activities. During the welcoming event, the Secretary General of the Algerian Ministry of Transport, Mohamed El Habib Zahana, said,

“The opening of a new air route between Algiers and Douala is a vital step in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Algeria and Cameroon. It reflects the commitment of our leaders to deepen the historical ties that unite our two countries.”

The new direct connection will facilitate the efficient movement of passengers and cargo between Cameroon and North Africa. Additionally, passengers traveling from Douala and neighboring cities will have the option of connecting to a number of international destinations through Algiers Airport. This further supports the government’s plans to make ALG a major African hub.

Flying to Sub-Saharan Africa

Douala became the third city in Sub-Saharan Africa to be added to Air Algérie’s network in the last two months. It follows the recent flights from Algiers to Johannesburg OR Tambo (JNB) and Addis Ababa Bole International (ADD).

Johannesburg was added on August 21 and became Air Algérie’s longest flight in Africa, measuring an outstanding 4,619 mi (7,434 km). However, the scheduled service commenced on September 21, with two weekly Airbus A330 flights on Sundays and Thursdays. The inaugural flight to Addis Ababa was operated on September 22, but scheduled services will begin on October 30 with two weekly B737 flights.

The Algerian carrier also flies to Dakar (DSS), Niamey (NIM), Abidjan (ABJ), Bamako (BKO), Nouakchott (NKC), and Ouagadougou (OUA) in the Sub-Saharan region. It plans to add Abuja, Nigeria, by the end of the year. Intercontinental routes to Caracas, Venezuela and New York, United States, are also in the pipeline.