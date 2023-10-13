Senegal vs Cameroon friendly to go ahead (Official)

Share Facebook

Cameroononline.org – October 13, 2023 | Recent rumors had suggested that the friendly match between Senegal and Cameroon, scheduled for Monday, October 16 at Bollaert, the RC Lens stadium, could be canceled. The reasons cited were related to the fact that the two teams are in the same group C at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following the draw held on Thursday in Abidjan.

The cancellation theory seemed all the more probable following the statements of Augustin Senghor, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF): “There was a probability that we would be in the same group, we knew it could happen. We had to schedule matches. Mauritania and Burkina Faso are in a similar situation. I will discuss with the match organizing agency and President Samuel Eto’o to see what adjustments are possible. It is complicated to play two months in advance and then find yourself in the same group.”

However, the match will go ahead as planned, according to an official statement from the FSF. The statement said that the two federations had agreed to maintain the match, despite the fact that the teams will be meeting again at AFCON.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams boasting strong squads. Senegal is the defending AFCON champion, while Cameroon is the reigning African Cup of Nations runner-up.