“SDF Party Implosion Intensifies in Cameroon as 27 Executives are Fired”

Alaska Commons | The SDF (Social Democratic Front), the party of Ni John Fru Ndi, the historic leader of the opposition and once the number one opponent of Paul Biya, is in turmoil. On February 25, 34 of its executives, including MP Jean-Michel Nintcheu, were expelled from its ranks. This was in response to the avalanche of criticism against its president Ni John Fru Ndi on the keeping of the party’s accounts and other totalitarian excesses.

The accusations and criticisms related to the management of the SDF, with heavy suspicions of embezzlement and embezzlement, as well as the political line, judged by the now excluded as too close to power. In the shadows is also played the succession of Ni John Fru Ndi at the head of the SDF. With this housekeeping in its ranks, for many observers, the party leader has already chosen his camp. In particular that of Joshua Osih, his very dedicated vice-president, to the detriment of the other strong head, Jean-Michel Nintcheu, considered him as “uncontrollable”.

The expulsion of 34 executives from the SDF has caused a stir in the Cameroonian opposition. The list of banished includes some of the main figures of the SDF and the Cameroonian opposition, like the very influential deputy Jean-Michel Nintcheu, now former regional president of the SDF for the coast, and many other former mayors, deputies and senators alike.

The expulsion of 34 executives from the SDF has caused a stir in the Cameroonian opposition and raised many questions about the future of the party. It remains to be seen if the actions of Ni John Fru Ndi will be enough to quell the criticism and ensure the succession of the party leader.