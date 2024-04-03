Soccer Cameroon appoint Brys as new head coach

YAOUNDE, April 2 (Reuters) – Cameroon have appointed Belgian Marc Brys as the new head coach of their men’s football team, the sports ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, following news in February that former coach Rigobert Song’s contract would not be renewed.

Song’s contract, agreed in March 2022, came to an end on Feb. 29.

He led the Indomitable Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat Brazil but went out in the group stage.

At the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, he could only guide the side to the last 16 where they were beaten by eventual finalists Nigeria.

Song won 137 caps with Cameroon as a player.

