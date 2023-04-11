South Korea: Man from Cameroon arrested for beating girlfriend, taking son

April 11, 2023 Leave a comment

Korea JoongAng Daily | A Cameroonian man was taken into custody by police three hours after he was reported to have beaten his Korean girlfriend and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.

According to the Goyang Police on Sunday, the 30-year-old man from Cameroon arrived at his girlfriend’s house in Deukyang District in Goyang, Gyeonggi, at 1 a.m. with a friend in a truck.

After beating his girlfriend, the man took the 3-year-old and drove off in his girlfriend’s car.

The police immediately tracked both the truck and the girlfriend’s car after a witness called the police.

The Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon police were able to track both vehicles and located them parked at a residential area in Beobwon-eup, Paju, roughly 20 kilometers from the girlfriend’s house.

The police were able to find the 3-year-old 3 hours after he was taken. The father and the friend were arrested an hour later.

The police said the 3-year-old boy is in good health, and they are currently interrogating the father on the motive.

Check Also

At Least 25 People Abducted by Gunmen in Western Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least 25 people were abducted during a week of attacks …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved