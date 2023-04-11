South Korea: Man from Cameroon arrested for beating girlfriend, taking son

Share Facebook

Korea JoongAng Daily | A Cameroonian man was taken into custody by police three hours after he was reported to have beaten his Korean girlfriend and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.

According to the Goyang Police on Sunday, the 30-year-old man from Cameroon arrived at his girlfriend’s house in Deukyang District in Goyang, Gyeonggi, at 1 a.m. with a friend in a truck.

After beating his girlfriend, the man took the 3-year-old and drove off in his girlfriend’s car.

The police immediately tracked both the truck and the girlfriend’s car after a witness called the police.

The Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon police were able to track both vehicles and located them parked at a residential area in Beobwon-eup, Paju, roughly 20 kilometers from the girlfriend’s house.

The police were able to find the 3-year-old 3 hours after he was taken. The father and the friend were arrested an hour later.

The police said the 3-year-old boy is in good health, and they are currently interrogating the father on the motive.