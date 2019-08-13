Home / English / Stanley Enow: Cameroonian music powerhouse [Interview]

Stanley Enow: Cameroonian music powerhouse [Interview]

August 13, 2019 Leave a comment

africanews | Stanley Enow is a household name in Cameroon. An award winning hip hop artist, with various accolades in music but most importantly, he is the first Cameroonian artist to be nominated for the MTV Africa Music Awards, in which he won the Best New Act award in 2014.

Stanley also popularly known as Kingkong is the owner of the Motherland Empire record label.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews journalist Linnete Bahati, he talks about his musical career, his upcoming album, the current Anglophone crisis in Cameroon and more.

Check Also

Cleaning up: Cameroon chemist turns oil waste into soap [+video]

SciDev.Net | The disposal of used cooking oil and fat from food waste is an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
risus fringilla eget ut pulvinar dictum et, quis, venenatis