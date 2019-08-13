Stanley Enow: Cameroonian music powerhouse [Interview]

africanews | Stanley Enow is a household name in Cameroon. An award winning hip hop artist, with various accolades in music but most importantly, he is the first Cameroonian artist to be nominated for the MTV Africa Music Awards, in which he won the Best New Act award in 2014.

Stanley also popularly known as Kingkong is the owner of the Motherland Empire record label.

In an exclusive interview with Africanews journalist Linnete Bahati, he talks about his musical career, his upcoming album, the current Anglophone crisis in Cameroon and more.