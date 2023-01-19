The Plight Of Out -Of -Work Doctors In Cameroon | + video

January 19, 2023

Channels Television | The number of out-of-work doctors in Cameroon has soared since a change in government policy drastically cut the number of jobs offered to new graduates in the public health system. Since the move was implemented in 2020, new doctors say they’re having to find alternative ways to earn wages with some practicing medicine illegally.

