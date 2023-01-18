Who Was Ze Bella Zangalewa? Cameroonian Artist’s Ze Bella Zangalewa Dead At 71

Share Facebook

Gruntstuff | Reportedly, Jean Paul Zé Bella from the Zangalewa group passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Yes, you heard right, the founder and leader of the group breathed last at the age of 71, which is a matter of great sorrow. As soon as the news is getting circulated on social networking sites uncounted Reactions commenced hitting the headlines.

Because no one had even imagined that one day their faces would collide with such a worst news, that would make them shattered. Below you can explore further information along with some unknown facts you need to know.

As per the exclusive reports or sources, the deceased had been diagnosed with severe health intricacy of ill-health which was continuously deteriorating, and therefore, he was remaining under medical observation so that, they can bring him alive ahead while blessing him with further breath .

But unfortunately they could not make him alive ahead because no treatment or cure was going well on and this is the reason, he had to leave the world in a certain manner. But in spite of having critical health issues the medical staff tried their best to save him, but they had to kneel down ahead of the issues.

Who was Jean Paul Zé Bella?

Reportedly, Ze Bella was the music artist of the band of the famous song “Zamina mina (Zangaléwa)”. It is a big hit in 1986, sung by a Makossa group from Cameroon. He was a well-known writer of “Waka Waka” which is a blockbuster itself as it was remixed by Shakira and Officially added in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Song.



Ze Bella was the leader of the defunct group. He communicated that they were glad to have “world music icon” Shakira remixed their song as the World Cup anthem, however they desired to be properly credited and sufficiently neutralized.

So here, we have mentioned such pieces of information which have been derived from other significant sources, and this is the reason, if something comes ahead so we will update you as our team is looking to get further information thus when something comes out so we would update you for sure.

Amidst all these, you do not need to chase anything as many reports are claiming a different story. Till now, there is no update regarding cremation as no statement came out from the side of his family. So we will also pray may his soul rest in peace (RIP Ze Bella).