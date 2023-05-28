Tragic Collision in Cameroon: Passenger Bus Crash Claims 19 Lives, Investigation Underway

Share Facebook

On Friday, the government reported that at least 19 people lost their lives when a passenger bus crashed into a truck in Cameroon. The accident occurred when the bus, on its way to Eseka, a town in the south, lost control and collided with a heavy-duty truck carrying sand, said Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe. Tragically, most of the passengers died instantly.

The incident took place on the Douala-Edea roadway, close to a police checkpoint. The injured were promptly transported to hospitals in the capital, Bibehe informed.

The police attributed the accident to reckless driving and have initiated an investigation, as per reports by Cameroon’s state television.

Accidents on the road are a frequent occurrence in this Central African nation. The government’s data suggests that road crashes claim approximately 1,500 lives each year.