Tragic Landslide in Cameroon Leaves Four Dead, Over 50 Missing

On November 5, 2024, a devastating landslide struck Cameroon’s West Region near the town of Dschang, claiming the lives of at least four people and leaving over 50 others missing. The landslide, triggered by intense rainfall, swept through a major roadway, impacting three buses and several road workers. Rescue operations are ongoing, though challenging weather and dangerous terrain have hampered efforts to locate survivors.

Authorities have confirmed four fatalities, and as the search continues, fears grow that the death toll could rise. Only a few bodies have been recovered so far, with dozens more feared buried under the debris. This tragic incident is one of many landslides that have plagued the region, as Cameroon’s rainy season often brings hazardous conditions to its mountainous terrain.

The Dschang landslide highlights the urgent need for improved infrastructure and better preventative measures in vulnerable areas to protect lives. This latest disaster has again underscored the vulnerabilities of Cameroon’s landscape and the importance of resilience planning to mitigate such losses in the future.