Tuning In for Cameroon vs. Libya? Here’s Where to Watch Live

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon is set to host Libya on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in what promises to be a pivotal clash in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This sixth matchday fixture will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisports Stadium in Yaoundé, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM local time.

The Indomitable Lions, under the guidance of Belgian head coach Marc Brys, will look to capitalize on home advantage and secure vital points as the race to qualify intensifies. Standing in their way is a revitalized Libyan team, now under the leadership of Aliou Cissé, the former Senegal national team coach who led his country to African glory and a strong World Cup showing in recent years.

The appointment of Cissé has brought new optimism to Libyan football, but the task ahead is daunting. Cameroon’s squad, brimming with young talent and experienced internationals, is eager to assert its dominance in the group and move one step closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

South African referee Tom Abongile will officiate the match, bringing his experience and calm authority to what could be a high-stakes and emotionally charged contest.

Where to Watch the Match Live:

Fans around the world can catch the action live through various broadcasters, depending on location:

Cameroon : New World Sport1 and CRTV Sports

Most African Countries : New World Sport1

Russia and Belarus : Okko Sport

USA : ESPN+ and the ESPN App

International / Worldwide: FIFA+

This match is more than just another qualifier. It is a test of ambition, resilience, and strategy between two sides with everything to play for. Football fans across Africa and beyond will be watching closely as Cameroon and Libya battle for supremacy in Group D.