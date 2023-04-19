VIDEO | Inter Milan Pair Marcelo Brozovic & Andre Onana Involved in Training Ground Altercation

Share Facebook

During a training session today, Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and goalkeeper Andre Onana engaged in a physical altercation ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Benfica tomorrow evening. A video of the incident was shared on social media by Italian news outlet Calciomercato.it, showing the two players shoving each other after a challenge by Onana during a training drill.

Tensions were high in anticipation of the match against Benfica, leading to a brief clash between the teammates. The dispute occurred when Onana attempted to win the ball from Brozovic during a rondo exercise, leading to a heated exchange and shoving. Other team members intervened to separate the two players and defuse the situation.

The altercation was short-lived, with Romelu Lukaku calming down Brozovic and Danilo D’Ambrosio guiding Onana away from the scene. Other players ensured the pair did not reignite their confrontation. Despite being separated, Brozovic seemed frustrated as he kicked a bag into the air while walking away.