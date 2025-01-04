80-Year-Old Edouard Akame Mfoumou Marries 30-Something Bride in Intimate Ceremony | + video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Edouard Akame Mfoumou, a prominent figure in Cameroon’s political and financial history, has made headlines again; this time for his personal life. At 80 years old, the former Secretary General of the Presidency, ex-Minister of Defense, and former Minister of Economy and Finance recently married his fourth wife, a woman in her thirties. Photos and videos of the civil ceremony, which took place with only a few guests in attendance, began circulating online Friday evening.

The bride was all smiles in the images, exuding joy at the intimate event. Known for his polygamous lifestyle, Akame Mfoumou adds this young bride to his existing marriages, marking her as his fourth wife.

Akame Mfoumou’s career spans decades of influence in Cameroon. Since 1972, he has held key roles, including Director of Legislative Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office and General Director of BICIC Bank (now BICEC). In 1988, he was even celebrated as Central Africa’s Best Banker. His legacy in politics and finance remains significant, but this recent marriage has sparked renewed public interest in his personal life.

Akame Mfoumou’s latest nuptials have ignited conversations online, showcasing the enduring mix of tradition and modernity in the personal lives of Africa’s political elites.