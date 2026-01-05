AFCON 2025: “Baraka,” the Baleba Case, and the Moroccan Challenge… David Pagou Speaks Out After Qualification

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Minutes after Cameroon’s narrow but precious victory over South Africa (2-1) in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Indomitable Lions head coach David Pagou faced the press. Fluctuating between humility, realism, and unshakable faith, the Cameroonian technician broke down his team’s qualification and looked ahead to the ultimate clash against the host nation.

Here are the key takeaways from his press conference.

“Baraka” Accepted in the Face of Criticism

When asked about the comments from his South African counterpart, Hugo Broos, who suggested that luck had chosen the Cameroonian side, David Pagou didn’t try to deny it. Instead, he welcomed the term philosophically.

“We call that ‘Baraka’ [blessing/luck]. We had more Baraka than South Africa today, you could say that,” Pagou admitted.

For the coach, football remains pragmatic: “To score a goal, the opponent has to make mistakes. Maybe that’s what you call luck… but football is about goals.” He emphasized that while strategies worked on in training don’t always succeed 100%, the important thing is to put the ball in the net, even during a “scramble.”

Carlos Baleba: Mentally Restored, But Not Yet at 100%

Voted Man of the Match, Carlos Baleba was at the center of the discussion. David Pagou revealed the behind-the-scenes management of the young Brighton midfielder, who arrived at the national team following a complicated period at his club and personal issues.

“He had family problems… It was a matter of rebuilding his mental state,” the coach explained. “As soon as we took the reins, we started this mental work: giving him back the keys to the midfield, restoring his confidence.”

The scariest part for Cameroon’s future opponents? Pagou believes we haven’t seen everything yet: “I assure you, this is only 50% of the Baleba we know. If he decides to take it to the next level, he will regain his form from last season and more.”

The Collective Above All and Tolo’s Leadership

If Cameroon is impressing, it is through their newfound resilience (the famous “Grinta”) developed in just 18 days of work under the Pagou era. The message is clear: “The star is the team.”

The coach also highlighted the crucial role of Nouhou Tolo. During weak moments, particularly at the end of the first half when South Africa was dominant, instructions were relayed through him. “Nouhou is my leader on the pitch,” Pagou stated. “It’s difficult for me to shout all the way to the left-back, so I pass the message through him.”

He also had a word for Devis Epassy, confirmed as the number one goalkeeper over André Onana. Pagou described him as the “Papa” of the locker room: a gentleman, calm and composed, who “unites everyone around the project.”

Morocco vs. Cameroon: David against Goliath?

Now, all eyes are turned toward the quarter-final against Morocco. David Pagou refuses the label of favorite, preferring to leave that to the Atlas Lions.

“Morocco is the natural favorite. The stadium will be full; it will be red with a green flag in the middle,” he anticipated.

However, true to his philosophy, he promises that Cameroon will come to “play with our strengths and qualities.” With a proclaimed faith in “The One above” and a team that seems to be growing in mental strength, the Indomitable Lions do not intend to show up as sacrificial lambs.

The stage is set for a quarter-final that promises to be electric.