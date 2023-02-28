Ambazonia Defence Forces separatist group claims responsibility for bombings in Buea Feb. 25

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Crisis24 | Ambazonia Defence Forces separatists claim responsibility for bombings in Buea Feb. 25. Heightened operations possible in coming days.

Event

The Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF) separatist group has claimed responsibility for the bombings targeting a running event in Buea Feb. 25; up to three explosive devices detonated. According to an ADF representative, the attack targeted military forces securing the event. The blasts injured at least 18 people, including bystanders and athletes.

In response to the incident, authorities may launch targeted operations against separatist hideouts in the region. Armed clashes between separatists and security forces cannot be ruled out.

Context

The threat of violence remains elevated in the English-speaking Southwest and Northwest regions as various armed groups continue to call for secession, highlighting the dangers for those operating or traveling in the impacted areas. The situation has remained tense since October 2017, when secessionists unilaterally proclaimed the independence of the so-called state of Ambazonia, which is unrecognized internationally. Various armed groups operate in the region – which is also plagued by banditry and other criminal activities – such as the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF),

Advice

Exercise a high degree of vigilance due to the threat of attacks and kidnappings. If operating in the area over the long term, vary routes and times of travel, and ensure the use of secure transport. Heed the directives of local authorities in the impacted area. Maintain contact with diplomatic representations.