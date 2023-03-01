Victim dies due to wounds caused by blasts in Cameroon mountain race

CGTN | A woman died Tuesday from wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device exploded during a mountain race in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, medical officials said.
Martin Mokake, director of the Buea Regional Hospital where the mother of three was undergoing treatment, said the woman died of cardiac arrest which was caused by the blast and wounds.
“We did everything to save her life,” Mokake told Xinhua over the phone.
The woman was among some 20 victims who were hit when three blasts went off three days ago during an annual athletic competition, dubbed Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, in Buea, the chief town of the Southwest region.
Separatists who want to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest claimed on social media that they were responsible for the blasts.
Source(s): Xinhua News Agency
The world is now aware that the CRIMIHALS ruling LRC are 100% responsible for the escalation of violence in Ambazonia.
Why????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
because they are NOT interested in any peaceful resolution of the problem.
Case study: the failed Canadian mediation
As a reminder, the Etoudi criminals approached the Canadian government aand BEGGED for their help. The Canadians accepted.
Three meetings were held by both LRC and Ambazonians in the presence of the UN.
However, the CRIME SYNDICATE in Etoudi suddenly told the world that the Canadians were PATHOLOGICAL LIARS since LRC NEVER EVER mandated them to mediate.
This foolish behavior of the LRC REMINDED THE WORLD THAT LRC IS RULED BY A CRIME SYNDICATE.
The STUPID decision of LRC was a blessing in disguise for Ambazonians. THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY NOW KNOWS THAT AMBAZONIANS ARE VERY PEACE-LOVING PEOPLE WHO ARE SIMPLY EXCERCISING THEIR INALIEANABLE RIGHT OF SELF-DETERMINATION.
The world is aware that the CRIMINALS in Etoudi understand only the ARGUMENT OF FORCE.