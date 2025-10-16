B2B’s Automobile: A Cameroonian Company Steps Into the Fast Lane of Africa’s Auto Industry

CamerounOnline.ORG | Douala, Cameroon – 2025. A new Cameroonian company has entered the national automotive scene with a clear ambition: to redefine mobility standards in Africa. Founded in 2025, B2B’s Automobile positions itself as a locally rooted company with a continental vision, combining expertise, innovation, and regional commitment.

A Local Initiative in a Changing Market

The Cameroonian automobile market, estimated at more than 4,000 new vehicles sold annually, remains dominated by major international players such as CFAO (CAMI) and Tractafric Motors. However, the growing demand for reliable, affordable, and locally adapted vehicles has opened the door to new entrants.

In this context, B2B’s Automobile is deploying a differentiation strategy built on proximity, service quality, and a strong value-for-money proposition.

The 4S Model: A Comprehensive Service Approach

The company operates under an integrated 4S model—Sales, Service, Spare Parts, and Survey—bringing together vehicle sales, maintenance, spare parts availability, and continuous customer follow-up. This structure ensures a seamless customer experience, from acquisition to after-sales support.

Over time, B2B’s Automobile plans to expand toward local assembly operations, strengthening Cameroon’s industrial capacity in the automotive sector.

Strategic Partnerships and a Diversified Brand Portfolio

The 2025 catalog showcases a carefully selected range of international brands recognized for performance and reliability:

BAIC , a premium Sino-German brand, blends Mercedes-Benz engineering , Jeep-inspired durability , and Hyundai technology to deliver robust, high-quality SUVs and off-road models.

RELY and KARRY, divisions of Chery Commercial Vehicle, complement the lineup with light utility vehicles and pick-ups designed for both professional and private use.

Each model is backed by a five-year or 100,000 km warranty, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

An Industrial and Social Ambition

Beyond vehicle sales, B2B’s Automobile aims to drive local economic development. The project includes training and employment for young Cameroonian professionals, the creation of a sustainable mobility ecosystem, and financial partnerships to make vehicle ownership more accessible.

Founder Sabin Betebe summarizes the vision as follows:

“We want to prove that a project born in Cameroon can succeed through quality, rigor, and ambition. Our mission is to democratize mobility while empowering local talent.”

Regional Growth and Future Plans

The company’s roadmap outlines several phases of expansion:

Development of short-term vehicle rentals (LCD) to address mobility challenges for local and diaspora clients.

Geographical expansion to Yaoundé and other major cities.

Establishment of a nationwide network of service garages .

Long-term investment in a vehicle assembly plant, with the goal of creating a locally manufactured, affordable car.

A Forward-Looking Vision

Guided by the motto “Local Know-How, powered for Africa,” B2B’s Automobile aims to make Cameroon a hub for innovation and automotive excellence in Sub-Saharan Africa. Through its integrated model, diversified portfolio, and forward-thinking strategy, the company represents a new generation of African enterprises merging local expertise with global standards.