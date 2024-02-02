Bust-up: Eto’o had guards ‘evict’ Cameroon icon at AFCON

SNL24 | A new report has shockingly detailed how Cameroonian Football
Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o ordered guards to
forcefully remove another Indomitable Lions legend from a dressing room
during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Cameroon endured a tumultuous AFCON in the Ivory Coast, with the team
being plagued with controversy due to matters both on and off the pitch.
Indeed, it was behind the scenes where things are said to have ended in
complete disarray, with there being reports of a huge fallout between Eto’o,
national team coach Rigobert Song, as well as some other members of the
Cameroonian delegation.
Speculation of such unrest in the camp first emerged following the side’s
opening game against Guinea, but the secretary-general of FECAFOOT
quickly dismissed the rumours as “fake news”.
However, it now appears that the football body could have been covering up
what was brewing behind the scenes.
According to Camfoot, in Cameroon’s final group game against The Gambia,
which they won 3-2, things came to a head after a number of delegates
entered the dressing room to address the players for qualifying for the round
of 16.
With several people taking turns to congratulate the players, when it was
former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Geremi Njitap’s turn to speak to the
team, his speech was reportedly rudely interrupted when members of Eto’o’s
security personnel instructed the 45-year-old to leave the dressing room
immediately.
Geremi is said to have remarked to them: “Go and tell the one who sent you
to come and carry out his instructions himself. What is he afraid of?”
The head of Eto’o’s security staff, Etienne Tamo, then reportedly entered the
room and told the former midfielder: “I received firm instructions from the
president of FECAFOOT. Geremi must not enter the locker room.
“If you take one more step, I will box [punch] you.”
The players were reportedly left in complete shock at this point, with head
coach Song said to arrive moments later and privately had a discussion about
the incident with Geremi.
Despite the pair both making more than 100 appearances for their country
during the same era, Eto’o and Geremi are understood to have a fractured
relationship due to the latter’s criticism of the former during his reign as
president of FECAFOOT.
