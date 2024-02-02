Bust-up: Eto’o had guards ‘evict’ Cameroon icon at AFCON

Share Facebook

A new report has shockingly detailed how Cameroonian Football

Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o ordered guards to

forcefully remove another Indomitable Lions legend from a dressing room

during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon endured a tumultuous AFCON in the Ivory Coast, with the team

being plagued with controversy due to matters both on and off the pitch.

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o is said to have instructed his guards to evict

his former teammate Geremi Njitap from a dressing room at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Indeed, it was behind the scenes where things are said to have ended in

complete disarray, with there being reports of a huge fallout between Eto’o,

national team coach Rigobert Song, as well as some other members of the

Cameroonian delegation.

Speculation of such unrest in the camp first emerged following the side’s

opening game against Guinea, but the secretary-general of FECAFOOT

quickly dismissed the rumours as “fake news”.

However, it now appears that the football body could have been covering up

what was brewing behind the scenes.

According to Camfoot, in Cameroon’s final group game against The Gambia,

which they won 3-2, things came to a head after a number of delegates

entered the dressing room to address the players for qualifying for the round

of 16.

With several people taking turns to congratulate the players, when it was

former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Geremi Njitap’s turn to speak to the

team, his speech was reportedly rudely interrupted when members of Eto’o’s

security personnel instructed the 45-year-old to leave the dressing room

immediately.

Geremi is said to have remarked to them: “Go and tell the one who sent you

to come and carry out his instructions himself. What is he afraid of?”

The head of Eto’o’s security staff, Etienne Tamo, then reportedly entered the

room and told the former midfielder: “I received firm instructions from the

president of FECAFOOT. Geremi must not enter the locker room.

“If you take one more step, I will box [punch] you.”

The players were reportedly left in complete shock at this point, with head

coach Song said to arrive moments later and privately had a discussion about

the incident with Geremi.

Despite the pair both making more than 100 appearances for their country

during the same era, Eto’o and Geremi are understood to have a fractured

relationship due to the latter’s criticism of the former during his reign as

president of FECAFOOT.