Cameroon-Belgium Tensions Escalate Following Attack on Minister Foutsou | +video

CameroonOnline.ORG | The diplomatic relationship between Cameroon and Belgium has come under significant strain following a violent attack against Cameroonian government officials in Belgium. The incident, which took place during the closing ceremony of Youth Month on February 28 and March 3, 2025, has sparked outrage among Cameroonian authorities and led to an official diplomatic protest.

Attack on Minister Foutsou in Brussels

Mounouna Foutsou, the Cameroonian Minister of Youth and Civic Education, and Daniel Evina Abe’e, the Cameroonian ambassador to Belgium, were assaulted by members of the An-Sardinards Brigade (BAS), a group claiming allegiance to opposition leader Maurice Kamto. The attack occurred at a youth gathering, where members of BAS launched an unprovoked physical assault on the delegation, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Government Response and Diplomatic Fallout

The Cameroonian government has strongly condemned the attack. On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella summoned Belgian Ambassador Alain Leroy to express the nation’s deep indignation over the incident. During the meeting, Cameroon reiterated its concerns about security threats faced by its officials abroad and demanded swift action from the Belgian authorities.

In an official statement, the Cameroonian government stressed that such acts of aggression are incompatible with the historically cordial relations between the two nations. Officials emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue, mutual respect, and the importance of upholding diplomatic security agreements.

Calls for Investigation and Legal Action

Cameroon has called for a thorough investigation into the attack and urged Belgian authorities to take appropriate legal measures against those responsible. The government has reassured Cameroonians, both at home and abroad, of its commitment to addressing the situation through diplomatic channels.

As tensions rise, Cameroonian authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and trust the diplomatic process. They affirmed their dedication to resolving the issue with wisdom and restraint, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining long-standing diplomatic ties with Belgium.