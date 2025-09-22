Cameroon Consulate in Dubai Dismisses Rumors of Visa Suspension

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 19, 2025. The Consulate General of the Republic of Cameroon in Dubai has firmly denied widespread rumors suggesting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had suspended the issuance of tourist and work visas to Cameroonian nationals.

The speculation, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms in recent days, alleged that the UAE had imposed restrictions on travelers from certain countries, with Cameroon among those reportedly affected. The Consulate described the claims as “completely unfounded” and dismissed them as “fake news.”

“The Consul General would like to reassure the public that such information is completely unfounded and should therefore be considered as false, or better still ‘fake news,’ as it is not recognized by the competent Emirati authorities,” the statement declared.

Social Media Sparks Confusion

Rumors regarding visa bans have been a recurring theme across social media in recent years, often targeting African and Asian countries. Analysts note that such false claims tend to spread quickly online, particularly among communities where migration and work opportunities abroad are of high importance.

In this case, Cameroonians at home and abroad expressed concerns after the viral posts suggested they would no longer be able to travel to the UAE for employment or tourism. The Consulate in Dubai moved swiftly to counter these fears, clarifying that Emirati authorities have issued no directive suspending visas for Cameroonian citizens.

A Call for Vigilance

The Consulate not only rejected the claims but also urged the Cameroonian public to be cautious about the sources of information they consume and share.

“Finally, the Consul General would like to call for vigilance in the face of those who spread false information that can sow confusion,” the release stated.

Officials further emphasized that the Consulate remains available to provide accurate and verified updates on travel and visa-related matters.

Cameroon–UAE Relations

The UAE, particularly Dubai, has long been a popular destination for Cameroonians seeking employment, business opportunities, and leisure travel. Thousands of Cameroonian expatriates live and work in the Emirates, contributing to sectors such as hospitality, construction, trade, and services.

Diplomatic relations between Cameroon and the UAE remain stable, with ongoing cooperation in trade, education, and cultural exchange. The Consulate’s reassurance comes as a reminder of the importance of official communication channels in maintaining trust between citizens and host countries.

Warning Against “Fake News”

The incident highlights the broader challenge of misinformation in the digital era. Experts say that false reports, especially those tied to travel restrictions, can have immediate consequences, from canceled plans to financial losses and heightened public anxiety.

By labeling the rumors as “fake news,” the Cameroonian Consulate in Dubai underscored its commitment to transparency and accuracy. It also aligned its message with Emirati authorities, who had not issued any announcements about changes in visa policy for Cameroon or other African nations.

Conclusion

For Cameroonian citizens planning to travel to or from the UAE, the Consulate’s message is clear: the visa process remains unchanged, and the online rumors should be disregarded.

The statement serves as both reassurance and a warning, reminding the public that in an age where misinformation spreads at the speed of a click, vigilance and reliance on official sources are more important than ever.