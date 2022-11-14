Cameroon fans have high hopes for their team in Qatar | + video

November 14, 2022 1 Comment

GGTN | Supporters of Cameroon have high hopes this time for their team in the FIFA World Cup competition. The Indomitable Lions pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory in Algeria, after extra time, for a 2-2 on aggregate score, to secure Africa’s last World Cup slot, on the away goals rule.

Check Also

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

DW | Economic hardship, inflation and the high costs of living worsened by Cameroon’s separatist …

One comment

  1. bah acho
    November 14, 2022 at 17:17

    hope that is not based on work done for at least ten years to prepare it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved