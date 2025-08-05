Cameroon NADO Regains Standing Under World Anti-Doping Code

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | August 5, 2025 – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has officially removed the Cameroon National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) from its list of signatories declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Background

In March 2024, WADA added Cameroon’s anti-doping body, the Organisation Camerounaise de Lutte contre le Dopage dans le Sport (OCALUDS), to its compliance watch-list due to unresolved non-conformities identified through the Code Compliance Questionnaire.

Following a four-month grace period, WADA issued a formal notice of non-compliance on July 12, 2024. Since no appeal or corrective response was submitted, the decision came into force on August 5, 2024, officially placing Cameroon on the list of non-compliant signatories.

What Changed

After reviewing Cameroon’s corrective actions, WADA’s Executive Committee determined that all requirements had been met. As a result, Cameroon NADO was removed from the non-compliance list on August 4, 2025, and reinstated as a fully compliant signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Why This Matters

Cameroon’s reinstatement means its athletes and sporting authorities are once again eligible to participate fully in international competitions governed by the Code. It also signals the country’s renewed commitment to maintaining clean sport and upholding global anti-doping standards.

Timeline Summary

Date Event March 2024 Cameroon added to WADA watch-list July 12, 2024 Formal notice of non-compliance issued August 5, 2024 Non-compliance status came into effect August 4, 2025 Cameroon removed from WADA non-compliant list

Final Thoughts

The decision to reinstate Cameroon NADO is a positive development for anti-doping efforts in the region. It underscores the importance of adherence to the World Anti-Doping Code and sets a precedent for other organizations facing similar challenges.