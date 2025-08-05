Cameroon NADO Regains Standing Under World Anti-Doping Code

CameroonOnline.ORG | August 5, 2025 – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has officially removed the Cameroon National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) from its list of signatories declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.
Background
In March 2024, WADA added Cameroon’s anti-doping body, the Organisation Camerounaise de Lutte contre le Dopage dans le Sport (OCALUDS), to its compliance watch-list due to unresolved non-conformities identified through the Code Compliance Questionnaire.
Following a four-month grace period, WADA issued a formal notice of non-compliance on July 12, 2024. Since no appeal or corrective response was submitted, the decision came into force on August 5, 2024, officially placing Cameroon on the list of non-compliant signatories.
What Changed
After reviewing Cameroon’s corrective actions, WADA’s Executive Committee determined that all requirements had been met. As a result, Cameroon NADO was removed from the non-compliance list on August 4, 2025, and reinstated as a fully compliant signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.
Why This Matters
Cameroon’s reinstatement means its athletes and sporting authorities are once again eligible to participate fully in international competitions governed by the Code. It also signals the country’s renewed commitment to maintaining clean sport and upholding global anti-doping standards.
Timeline Summary
|Date
|Event
|March 2024
|Cameroon added to WADA watch-list
|July 12, 2024
|Formal notice of non-compliance issued
|August 5, 2024
|Non-compliance status came into effect
|August 4, 2025
|Cameroon removed from WADA non-compliant list
Final Thoughts
The decision to reinstate Cameroon NADO is a positive development for anti-doping efforts in the region. It underscores the importance of adherence to the World Anti-Doping Code and sets a precedent for other organizations facing similar challenges.