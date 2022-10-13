Cameroon, Nigeria request to join Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana cocoa initiative

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Al Jazeera | Cameroon and Nigeria requested to join the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo said on Wednesday.

The initiative was set up after a 2018 declaration by Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s first and second-largest cocoa producers, on willingness to define a common sustainable cocoa strategy that would raise prices paid to farmers.

It was created with the view of including other African countries.

Representatives from Cameroon and Nigeria were invited to a CIGCI meeting in Abidjan to begin the process of joining the initiative, Assanvo told reporters after the meeting.

“With Cameroon and Nigeria we are going to represent around two-thirds of global cocoa production,”

Yves Brahima Kone, chief executive of the Ivory Coast Cocoa and Coffee Council, said at the meeting.