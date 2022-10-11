Oriole Resources leads hard rock gold resources in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Mining Review Africa | Oriole Resources has reported a maiden JORC-compliant Exploration Target for its 90%-owned Bibemi orogenic gold project in Cameroon.

Tim Livesey, CEO of Oriole, commented:

“We are delighted to report this maiden JORC Exploration Target for what is just one of four prospects at Bibemi. Given that Cameroon has had no hard rock gold resources reported to date, we are proud to be leading the charge in helping to change that. We are looking forward to upgrading and hopefully extending the mineralisation in due course.

“As one of four prospect areas within the Bibemi licence, Bakassi Zone 1 has seen most of our drill focus up until now, as we’ve pushed hard to deliver a JORC Exploration Target. In doing so we have taken a significant leap forward in de-risking the concept of there being economic orogenic-style gold mineralisation in Cameroon.

“Delivery of this JORC Exploration Target has been achieved in just 19 months since commencing the maiden drilling programme at Bibemi, demonstrating the team’s ability to drive efficient and economical exploration in a new frontier.

“We are keen to expand our resource base both here at Bibemi and also within our highly prospective CLP licence areas in the centre of the country, where we have already identified multiple targets with similar characteristic gold anomalism and associated geology, alteration and structure as identified and drilled at Bibemi.”