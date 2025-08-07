Cameroon Opens to Regulated Gambling Ads on Google

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On August 19, 2025, Google will update its Gambling and Games Policy to allow online gambling ads in Cameroon—but only under strict conditions. Advertisers must be licensed and registered with the Agence de Régulation des Jeux, the country’s official gambling authority.

This is more than just a policy tweak. It marks a shift in how global platforms like Google are engaging with African markets. By opening the door to regulated operators, Google is acknowledging Cameroon’s growing capacity to manage digital gambling responsibly.

For legitimate businesses, it is an opportunity to reach audiences they could not access before. For users, it means better protection: ads must now meet national standards and be backed by proper oversight.

This change signals a quiet but meaningful evolution. As of August 19, gambling ads will be allowed—but only for those who play by Cameroon’s rules.