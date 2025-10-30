Cameroon Parts Ways with Coach Jean-Baptiste Bisseck After WAFCON Qualification Failure

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has dismissed Jean-Baptiste Bisseck after the Indomitable Lionesses failed to qualify for the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a brief statement, FECAFOOT confirmed that Bisseck “is no longer the coach of Cameroon.”

The decision follows a disappointing campaign that saw the Lionesses miss consecutive WAFCON tournaments for the first time since 2006, also ruling them out of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Appointed in 2022, Bisseck faced mounting criticism over poor results and tactics as the team’s performance declined under FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o’s tenure. His departure marks another setback for Cameroonian women’s football, once a powerhouse in Africa.