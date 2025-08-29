Cameroon Presidential Election: Calixthe Beyala Criticizes a Fragmented Opposition

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | With less than two months before Cameroon’s presidential election, scheduled for October 12, 2025, author Calixthe Beyala has sharply criticized the country’s opposition parties. Speaking to TV5 Monde, she described them as “fragmented, selfish and egocentric,” raising concerns about their ability to present a credible alternative to President Paul Biya, who is seeking a seventh term in office at the age of 92.

Opposition Divisions

The opposition faces criticism for failing to unite around a single candidate. Several figures, including Akere Muna, Cabral Libii, Éric Essono Tsimi, and Hermine Patricia Ndam Njoya, have entered the race. The proliferation of candidates has been viewed by some analysts as a weakness rather than a strength, dividing the opposition vote and reducing its chances of challenging Biya effectively.

Maurice Kamto, another key opposition leader, saw his candidacy invalidated by the electoral commission and subsequently rejected by the Constitutional Council. This decision has fueled accusations of exclusion and bias in the electoral process, while also deepening rifts within the opposition camp.

Stakes for October

The election takes place against a backdrop of questions about President Biya’s health and capacity to govern. In August, Akere Muna filed a legal challenge contesting Biya’s eligibility, citing his advanced age and fitness for office.

Observers note that opposition parties’ inability to coordinate or form alliances may discourage voter participation and weaken the broader movement for political change.

A Warning for the Opposition

Beyala’s comments on TV5 Monde highlight growing frustration among Cameroonians who had hoped for greater unity. Critics argue that the opposition’s current strategy risks alienating citizens who want an alternative to Biya’s decades-long rule.

As the October vote approaches, the central question remains whether opposition leaders can overcome divisions or whether their disunity will secure yet another term for Cameroon’s long-serving president.