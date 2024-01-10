Cameroon to introduce malaria vaccine: official

Share Facebook

(Xinhua) — Cameroon will introduce the malaria vaccine on Jan. 22, according to Manaouda Malachie, the country’s minister of public health.

The move is part of concerted efforts to enhance the fight against malaria and reduce morbidity and mortality associated with the disease, the minister said in a statement released Monday night.

“The selected vaccine, Mosquirix RTS, has been chosen by the country based on its pre-qualification, ensuring guaranteed quality, efficacy, and safety for its inclusion in the vaccination programs,” he said. “The vaccine will be offered in both public and private health facilities across 42 health districts. The vaccines provided for children are safe, free, and effective.”

Cameroon took delivery in November last year of 331,200 doses of malaria vaccine, the first consignment to arrive in the central African country.

Malaria is responsible for 70 percent of deaths among children in Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Public Health