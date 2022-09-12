Cameroonian-woman succumbs to death after being stabbed by her ex-husband in Canada

Gisele Itale Betondi, ageing around 29-year-old, of Cameroonian origin, have succumbed to death after being savagely stabbed with dagger by her ex-husband on Thursday morning in the parking lot of her residence. The incident took place in Montreal, Canada.

Gisele was the mother of three kids. Gisele had no family in Canada, she arrived in the nation around four(4) years ago, after being sponsored by her 50-year-old ex-husband who also happens to be a Cameroonian.

Meanwhile, several sources said that domestic violence had become the reason behind the separation of the couple. The victim had already said to her family several times that she is feeling feared for her life.

Moreover, the man was restricted from approaching this woman who had decided to leave him because the marriage was becoming too dangerous for her.

At the same time, medical reports have added that Gisele was stabbed 5 times by her murderer. She leaves behind 3 young children aged 4, 2 and the last who is only 2 months old.

Domestic violence is prominent in Nigeria as well as in several other parts of Africa. There is a profound cultural belief in the Nigerian region that it is socially acceptable to hit a woman as a disciplinary measure.

Moreover, cases of domestic violence are continuing to spike and showing no signs of reduction in Nigeria, which is regardless of the age, tribe, religion or even social status.

Meanwhile, the CLEEN Foundation has released a data that 1 in every 3 respondents accepting to being a victim of domestic violence. The survey also revealed a nationwide increase in domestic violence in the past 3 years from 21% in 2011 to 30% in 2013.