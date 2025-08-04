Constitutional Council Begins Hearings on Pre-Election Petitions

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, August 4, 2025 — The Constitutional Council of Cameroon has officially commenced its public hearings on pre-election petitions this Monday, August 4, 2025. These proceedings mark a critical juncture in the lead-up to the presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025.

A total of 36 petitions have been filed, primarily challenging the decisions made by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the national electoral board. ELECAM had announced on July 26, 2025, that only 30 of the 100 submitted presidential candidacies were validated, triggering widespread discontent and legal challenges from disqualified hopefuls.

The hearings are being chaired by the President of the Constitutional Council, Clément Atangana, and are conducted in accordance with the Cameroonian Electoral Code, which mandates that rejected candidates have 48 hours to appeal ELECAM’s decisions. The Council, in turn, is required to issue its rulings within ten days of receiving the petitions. This means that the final, official list of presidential candidates must be published no later than August 11, 2025.

Key Appeals Under Review

Several of the appeals have captured national attention due to the prominence of the individuals involved and the stakes of their challenges:

Maurice Kamto , a leading opposition figure and the nominee of the African Democratic Movement (MANIDEM), is seeking reinstatement on the ballot after ELECAM rejected his candidacy.

In a surprising twist, Robert Kona , who did not submit a candidacy, has nonetheless petitioned the Council to invalidate the accepted nomination of Cabral Libii of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN).

President Paul Biya, approved as the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC) candidate, is also facing legal challenges. Two individuals—Léon Theiller Onana and Bertin Kisop (CPSJ)—have filed petitions requesting that his candidacy be invalidated.

Additionally, Kisop has submitted two further appeals: one seeking the recusal of certain Council members, including President Atangana himself, and another requesting the reinstatement of his own candidacy.

Other candidates demanding reinstatement include:

André Marie Dibamou (JDC)

Jean Blaise Gwet (MPCC)

Mbabio Ngono (LD)

Ramah Nyeyeh (MOREP)

Bessiping (RFERE)

Gabriel Mouafo (RGPC)

Jacob Dimgon (Independent)

…among others

Many of these petitions allege procedural irregularities or administrative oversights on ELECAM’s part.

Implications

The Constitutional Council’s deliberations and ultimate decisions will significantly shape the October 2025 presidential race. The transparency and fairness of this legal process are being closely watched both domestically and internationally, as they will impact not only the final candidate lineup but also the perceived legitimacy of the election.

As the Council continues its hearings over the coming days, the nation awaits the publication of the final list of presidential candidates, which will serve as a definitive signal of the direction of Cameroon’s democratic trajectory in the months ahead.