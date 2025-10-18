Explosion Aboard Cameroonian Oil Tanker off Yemen

October 18, 2025

CameroonOnline.ORG | A Cameroon-flagged oil tanker issued a distress call on Saturday after an explosion occurred about 60 nautical miles south of Al H?awr, Yemen. According to the maritime security firm Ambrey, the crew was considering abandoning the vessel, and a rescue operation was launched.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. The tanker, which was sailing between the port of Sohar (Oman) and Djibouti, does not match the profile of ships typically targeted by Houthi rebels.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, where attacks on merchant vessels have increased since 2023.

Source: Reuters

