France: Malcom Bokele falls victim to racism, Samuel Eto’o calls out French authorities

During the 30th matchday of Ligue 2, which saw the Girondins de Bordeaux win 2-0 against Bastia on Saturday, April 8th, Cameroonian defender Malcom Bokele was subjected to racist insults. The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) spoke out in defense of their player and called on French football officials to take action.
On Saturday, in addition to enduring racist abuse on social media, the Bordeaux right-back was kicked in the face by Bastia’s Tom Ducrocq and unfairly received a red card (90th minute).
The Strong message from Fecafoot
On Monday, April 10th, Fecafoot broke their silence and expressed full support for their player, while also urging French football officials to take action. “The Cameroonian Football Federation has been made aware of the events that occurred after the 30th matchday of Ligue 2 between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Bastia. It has been reported that racist insults were directed at Cameroonian international Malcom Bokele Mputu, who plays for FC Girondins de Bordeaux. The Cameroonian Football Federation expresses its full solidarity with Malcom Bokele Mputu and provides him with full support. It reaffirms that racism has no place in stadiums and calls on French football officials to take all measures to put an end to these disrespectful and unacceptable behaviors,” read a statement posted on Twitter and signed by the president of the federation, Samuel Eto’o.
?? #COMMUNIQUE pic.twitter.com/jYSuVL0n3I
— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) April 10, 2023
I understand italian football authorities are matching crowd individuals with identity cards and taking actions on individual fans who make racist remarks or gestures .As for professionals who get paid a fortune in football ,I’m sure they’ve got rightly disaplinian action on that since in any career it gets ruined and slammed to a halt if your racist .soothe french national federation must guide these clubs to do the right thing
,advertisers should re consider
.clubs loose a lot of money when fans are banned from the stadium .This seems to be the second wrong red card to a African player in less than seven days in European football the referee organisation should get their act together also .No wonder Etro took action on this horrific highly unprofessional affair