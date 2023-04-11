France: Malcom Bokele falls victim to racism, Samuel Eto’o calls out French authorities

Share Facebook

During the 30th matchday of Ligue 2, which saw the Girondins de Bordeaux win 2-0 against Bastia on Saturday, April 8th, Cameroonian defender Malcom Bokele was subjected to racist insults. The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) spoke out in defense of their player and called on French football officials to take action.

On Saturday, in addition to enduring racist abuse on social media, the Bordeaux right-back was kicked in the face by Bastia’s Tom Ducrocq and unfairly received a red card (90th minute).

The Strong message from Fecafoot