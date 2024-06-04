French Entrepreneur Launches Million-Dollar Chocolate Factory in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | French entrepreneur Olivier Bordais has initiated the construction of a chocolate factory worth nearly one billion FCFA (€1.5 million) in Cameroon. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project, located in Obala, one of Cameroon’s cocoa production hubs about thirty kilometers north of Yaoundé, took place on May 31. The event was attended by the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbaïrobe.

Named Chocolat Rouge, the factory will span 3,000 square meters. The project is led by the company Sas Manta, founded by Olivier Bordais, who has been a chocolatier for over a decade. Bordais is already renowned for establishing La Manufacture, a chocolate factory in France, in 2023. In Cameroon, Chocolat Rouge aims to produce high-end “Made in Cameroon” chocolate, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce.

According to Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, this project will fully leverage the benefits of a sustainable short supply chain model, uniting all stakeholders in the sector with a focus on social sustainability and shared profitability principles