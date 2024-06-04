The State acquires One All Sports shirts for the Indomitable Lions from an operator

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | Moreover, it is noted that a VIP bus is currently parked at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé to transport the Indomitable Lions to their first training session at 3 p.m. today.

This is good news for Marc Brys and his players. The Cameroonian government has indeed acquired One All Sports jerseys for the Indomitable Lions from a local business operator. Additionally, Actu Cameroun has learned from a well-placed source that a VIP bus has been made available to our Lions by the government.

The bus has been at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé for an hour now. They can therefore make their way to the Yaoundé Military Stadium at 3 p.m. for their training session. Earlier in the day, for their warm-up session around the Hilton under very high security, the Indomitable Lions were deprived by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) of their One All Sports jerseys, the bus, and some equipment.

I’ve been in this profession for 26 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. We must, for the public, the residents, the 30 million Cameroonians, prove that even if there are people who want to disturb us, we will fight for the country,”

Coach Marc Brys had expressed his frustration. For the Belgian, this is a major discovery in the tropics since he has been a football coach. It’s a form of failure in the Olympic spirit.

"We have no balls, we have no equipment, we have no gear. Do you think the training camp is going well? It's not going well. It's been two days like this already. It's unprecedented. I've been in this profession for 26 years, and I've never seen anything like it. We must, for the public, the residents, the 30 million Cameroonians, prove that even if there are people who want to disturb us, we will fight for the country," Marc Brys had stated early on the morning of Monday, June 3, 2024.