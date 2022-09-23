Friendlies: Cameroon vs Uzbekistan | All Goals & Highlights | +video

Share Facebook

Cameroon beaten by Uzbekistan in World Cup warm-up

ESPN | GOYANG, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) – World Cup-bound Cameroon were beaten 2-0 by Uzbekistan on Friday in the first of two warm-up internationals in South Korea this month.

Russia-based duo Hojimat Erkinov and Oston Urunov scored either side of halftime to give Uzbekistan the win over the ‘Indomitable Lions’, who begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in November.

Cameroon, who are also grouped with Brazil and Serbia at the finals in Qatar, will take on South Korea in another friendly in Seoul on Tuesday.

Cameroon gave Bryan Mbuemo his debut on Friday after the Brentford forward switched allegiance from France. Mbuemo represented France at junior level.

The match also saw the return of defender Nicolas Nkoulou, who last played for Cameroon more than five years ago when they won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

The 32-year-old centre back, previously at Olympique de Marseille, Torino and Watford and who is now playing club football in Greece, has been persuaded to come out of international retirement for the World Cup finals.