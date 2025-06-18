Cameroon suspends Geremi Njitap for five years amid feud with Eto’o

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Former Cameroonian international Geremi Njitap has been handed a five-year suspension from all football-related activities by the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot). The sanction, which also includes a fine of 10 million CFA francs (approximately €15,000), stems from an incident that took place on January 23, 2024, during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Cameroon and Gambia in Bouaké. Geremi, who currently serves as the president of the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers (Synafoc), was forcibly removed from the team’s locker room by Fécafoot security personnel, reportedly under the direction of Fécafoot leadership.

This move sparked significant backlash, particularly from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which later issued a formal notice reminding Fécafoot that it did not have the authority to conduct disciplinary actions related to events occurring within the AFCON tournament. Despite this, Fécafoot proceeded with internal proceedings, resulting in Geremi’s suspension. His deputy, Daniel Blaise Ngos, also received a two-year ban and a fine of 5 million CFA francs.

The decision has intensified tensions between Geremi and Fécafoot president Samuel Eto’o, who was once his teammate on the national squad. Critics accuse Eto’o of using the federation to consolidate power and silence dissent. In November 2024, Synafoc’s official accreditation was revoked by Fécafoot, and recognition was instead granted to a newly established players’ union considered more aligned with the current administration.

Observers note that this latest development highlights deeper divisions within Cameroonian football, raising concerns about governance, transparency, and freedom of association. Geremi is expected to appeal the decision, possibly taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAF, which had previously requested a halt to the disciplinary process, may also choose to intervene again.

The case is likely to have lasting implications for player representation and federation accountability in Cameroon, particularly under Eto’o’s increasingly scrutinized leadership.