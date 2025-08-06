Germany Brings Schengen Visa Access Closer to Cameroonians

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonians now have a more direct path to Germany, as a new Germany Visa Application Centre (VAC) is set to open in Yaoundé. This move is part of Germany’s expanded partnership with VFS Global, which has added new visa centers in Cameroon, Nigeria, and Cyprus. With this expansion, VFS Global’s network now includes 72 locations globally.

For many Cameroonians, the new Yaoundé center offers a welcome improvement. Applicants will be able to submit their documents and biometrics locally, streamlining the process of obtaining a Schengen visa.

The timing is important. Demand for international travel is rising steadily in Cameroon. Germany remains a top destination, and now, with the visa office closer to home, the process becomes far more accessible. VFS Global advises all applicants to book early, as appointments may be limited during high-demand seasons. Travelers can apply up to six months in advance of their planned departure.

It is essential that applicants schedule their appointments exclusively through the official VFS Global website. Any individuals or services demanding payment for appointment bookings may be engaging in fraudulent activity.

For Cameroon, the move is more than an administrative update—it is a step toward greater international mobility, providing new opportunities for students, professionals, and families alike. The presence of a visa center in Yaoundé reflects Germany’s commitment to improving consular access and deepening ties with countries like Cameroon.